Algorand Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $73.10 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00059252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00023764 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011700 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,006,089,047 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.