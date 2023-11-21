Powerledger (POWR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.90 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Powerledger has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Powerledger token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000753 BTC on exchanges. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $133.90 million and approximately $35.71 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a trailblazing blockchain platform facilitating decentralized renewable energy trading. Initially rooted in Ethereum’s blockchain, it has transitioned to a custom, energy-focused blockchain that ensures efficiency and broad scalability, vital for the myriad microtransactions in energy trade. Founded by Dr. Jemma Green, Dave Martin, John Bulich, and Jenni Conroy in 2016, the platform emphasizes sustainability, aiming to make green energy more accessible while reducing carbon footprints. The evolution of its native token, $POWR, mirrors the platform’s growth, adapting to new roles in transaction fees and ecosystem integration. The team’s commitment to regular updates and innovation ensures Power Ledger remains at the energy sector’s forefront.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

