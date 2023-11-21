Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) is Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,708 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for about 2.5% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Carlisle Companies worth $72,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,229,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $315,431,000 after buying an additional 28,849 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 58.6% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 59,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,321,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 791,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,982,000 after buying an additional 92,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 150,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,716,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,220. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $289.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.75.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

