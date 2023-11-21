Mask Network (MASK) Price Reaches $3.43 on Top Exchanges

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last week, Mask Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $281.99 million and $148.57 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can now be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00009288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

