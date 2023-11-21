Bitcoin SV Price Down 3.6% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $923.08 million and approximately $49.15 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $47.20 or 0.00127644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,975.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.04 or 0.00624861 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020824 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,558,106 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

