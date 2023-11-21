Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $393.13 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,675,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 414,103 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises about 13.6% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.57% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $393,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,822 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,713 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,926,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.7 %

ZTO stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,247. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.06. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.