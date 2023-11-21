Somerset Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Somerset Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financials ETF comprises 2.0% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Somerset Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,994,000 after acquiring an additional 132,966 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 107,770 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,563,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,432,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.05. The company had a trading volume of 30,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,163. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

