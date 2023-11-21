C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stake Trimmed by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 6.7% of Somerset Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.73.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $81.90. 224,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $108.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

