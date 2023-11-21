34,278 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Acquired by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEZ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,222. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

