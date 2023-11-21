37,789 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.26. 1,720,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,104,787. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

