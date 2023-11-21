Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Cencora makes up about 5.1% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cencora by 7,989.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cencora by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cencora by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $669,271.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $669,271.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.15 and a 200-day moving average of $181.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.48 and a 12-month high of $199.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

