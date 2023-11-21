Head-To-Head Review: PPL (NYSE:PPL) and Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF)

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) and Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PPL and Terna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get PPL alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 0 4 2 0 2.33 Terna 1 3 0 0 1.75

PPL presently has a consensus price target of $30.13, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Given PPL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PPL is more favorable than Terna.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL 9.53% 7.82% 2.86% Terna N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares PPL and Terna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.1% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Terna shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PPL pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Terna pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. PPL pays out 86.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Terna pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PPL has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PPL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PPL and Terna’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $8.57 billion 2.25 $756.00 million $1.11 23.52 Terna N/A N/A N/A $0.26 30.31

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Terna. PPL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PPL beats Terna on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPL

(Get Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Terna

(Get Free Report)

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems. The company also offers connectivity services, energy solutions, telecommunications systems and equipment, and operation and maintenance services. In addition, it designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids, industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries, and special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; designs, produces, and supplies marine and terrestrial cables; implements and develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.