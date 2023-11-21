D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 40,015 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,015 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,215,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,467,586. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

