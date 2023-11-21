D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 5,973 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.34% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $29,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 473,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,551,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,375,000 after buying an additional 135,686 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9,760.0% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,345. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

