D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 1.33% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $38,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 157,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of HYD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. 1,145,032 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2012 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

