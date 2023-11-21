Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.16% of Cummins worth $54,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.01. 67,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,721. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.