EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,929 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 98,110 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $46,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $125.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $144.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.77.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

