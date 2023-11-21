UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Holdings Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,791 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of UGI worth $25,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,379.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of UGI by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

