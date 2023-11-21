GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,257 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $27,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GFS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116,813 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at $37,060,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 10.1% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at $582,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFS opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

