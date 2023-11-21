Aion Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $567.42 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00136403 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00040490 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00024196 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008133 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002679 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

