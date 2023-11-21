Avalanche (AVAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $671.29 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.05 or 0.00057013 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $7.49 billion and $671.29 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00023831 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011813 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,965,437 coins and its circulating supply is 355,589,257 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.