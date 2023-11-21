58,624 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

