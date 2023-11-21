Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in argenx by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,233,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,897,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in argenx by 15.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,748,000 after acquiring an additional 416,813 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in argenx by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in argenx by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in argenx by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after acquiring an additional 79,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on argenx from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on argenx from $604.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.25.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $489.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.08. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $333.07 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 0.79.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that argenx SE will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

