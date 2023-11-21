Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Moelis & Company worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,019,000 after purchasing an additional 44,993 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,664.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 45,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after purchasing an additional 192,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 23,388 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $986,973.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MC opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 156.86%.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.