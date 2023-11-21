Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cabot worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Trading Down 0.5 %

CBT opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $69.79. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBT

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.