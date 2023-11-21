Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cabot worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBT. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth $557,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Cabot by 2,944.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 86,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 83,303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cabot by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Cabot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CBT stock opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

