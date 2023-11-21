Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Diodes worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Diodes by 98.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $218,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $218,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $164,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average is $83.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

