Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 210,451 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210,451 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 32.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 25.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 55.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 221,059 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 950,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,607,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

