Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,532 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Capri by 903.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after buying an additional 2,460,340 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Capri by 135.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,503,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,668,000 after buying an additional 1,440,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,231,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 381.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,992,000 after buying an additional 1,113,074 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 22,192.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 958,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,404,000 after buying an additional 954,294 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Capri Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CPRI opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.13.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.