Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 284 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,508,000 after acquiring an additional 128,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

MYRG stock opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.07. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $939.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,018,503.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

