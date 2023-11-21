Moran Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $224.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.28 and a 200-day moving average of $231.58. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.