Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 283 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.