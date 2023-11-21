Delta Asset Management LLC TN Acquires New Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 56,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 5.6% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BATRK. StockNews.com downgraded Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,548. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $955,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,300 shares of company stock worth $91,103. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

