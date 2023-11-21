Delta Asset Management LLC TN Makes New $96,000 Investment in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lazard by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,728,000 after acquiring an additional 104,552 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6,544.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 480,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 473,258 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth $391,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lazard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lazard by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 28,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Lazard’s payout ratio is -169.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

