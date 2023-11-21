BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 189.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 296.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $33,000.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

