Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 3,676.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,357,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,134,000 after purchasing an additional 351,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNC. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

