Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Unilever were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

