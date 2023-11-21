Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Lowered by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Netflix were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $474.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

