Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 1,112 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $345,861,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 48,648.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,962 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.