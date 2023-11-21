Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $1.15 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $129.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

