Martin & Co. Inc. TN Buys 20,175 Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Saga Communications were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 15.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SGA opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.40. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72.

Saga Communications Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

SGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Saga Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Saga Communications

Saga Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.