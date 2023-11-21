Martin & Co. Inc. TN Decreases Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.07% of John Wiley & Sons worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WLY opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.97. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $451.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -132.08%.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at $779,632.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner bought 16,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

