IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBUS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 774,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,868 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 600,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,838,000 after buying an additional 175,392 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 371,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares during the period.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBUS opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.47.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.