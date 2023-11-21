IAG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 344.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 651,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 25,714.3% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $211.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.50. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.54.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.