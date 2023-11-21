Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5,951.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,430 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Ulta Beauty worth $78,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.35.

ULTA opened at $405.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

