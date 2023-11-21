iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,848,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $77,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FXI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.26.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

