Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 10,578 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,279,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Truist Financial worth $69,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,984 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TFC opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.