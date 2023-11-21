iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $71,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $96.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

