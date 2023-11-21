iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

