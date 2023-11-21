Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,517 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.80% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $120,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,703,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,222,000 after purchasing an additional 121,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $147.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.13. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $157.67.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.